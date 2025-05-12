Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / India opens 32 airports with immediate effect after ceasefire with Pakistan

India opens 32 airports with immediate effect after ceasefire with Pakistan

According to a notice to airmen issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday morning, all 32 airports were now open

airports, passengers

Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Monday morning reopened 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country that had been shut since the morning of May 7, when it conducted military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under "Operation Sindoor".
 
Between May 7 and May 10, there were intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. On the afternoon of May 10, the two countries announced a ceasefire, halting military actions.
 
Airports in major cities such as Ambala, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Shimla and Srinagar had remained shut since May 7, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights. 
   
According to a notice to airmen issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday morning, all 32 airports were now open. “It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline websites for regular updates,” the AAI noted.

On the morning of May 7, India had shut these airports until 5.29 am on May 10. The closure was later extended to 5.29 am on May 15. According to aviation industry sources, about 1,500 flights were scheduled to operate to and from these 32 airports between May 7 and Monday morning. These flights had to be cancelled due to the closure.
 
IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, stated on X on Monday that in line with the “latest government directives”, the airports were open for flight operations. “We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes. As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations,” it added.
 
“We recommend checking your flight status regularly... We will continue to keep you informed through our official channels. If you are still reconsidering your travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until May 22, 2025, for travel to and from the affected airports,” the airline informed.
 

Topics : Indian airports Airports in India Airports India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

