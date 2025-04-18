Insurance industry gasps for breath as growth slows amid structural issues

Regulatory disruptions, unfavorable economic conditions, minimal innovation in products and distribution, and unaffordable premiums have collectively led to the insurance industry reporting only single-digit premium growth in the recently concluded financial year (FY25). To make matters worse, the outlook for the current financial year remains equally insipid.

The non-life insurance industry recorded a premium growth of just 6.2 per cent in FY25 — its lowest in the past three financial years. This compares to a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY24 and 16.3 per cent YoY growth in FY23.

Similarly, the life insurance segment reported a 5.71 per