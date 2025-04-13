Insurance Q4 preview: Slower growth, margin decline to hurt insurers

Profitability of life insurance companies is likely to be flat in the last quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25) due to a lesser contribution from low-margin unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), slow growth in the credit protection segment, and investments in distribution channels. Meanwhile, profitability of general insurers is likely to be impacted by the change in accounting norms and a higher claims ratio, analysts said.

In Q4FY25, sales of ULIP products are likely to be lower due to choppy equity markets in the January–March quarter. On the other hand, amid a slowdown in microfinance institution (MFI) disbursals, the credit protection business of