Insurers to double down on technology, rural expansion for growth in 2025

The Indian insurance industry is set to focus on customer-centric technological adoption and expanding into rural areas to drive growth in 2025. These initiatives are planned amid anticipation of policy-level changes, including potential increases in foreign direct investment (FDI), amendments to insurance regulations, and revisions in goods and services tax (GST) rates, industry insiders said.

The much-awaited launch of the Bima Sugam is also expected this year.

“Insurers will prioritise digital transformation by adopting cutting-edge tools like Generative AI (Gen AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement proactive support systems will replace reactive models,