Insurers to double down on technology, rural expansion for growth in 2025

Insurers to double down on technology, rural expansion for growth in 2025

Industry will also focus on strengthening distribution networks and human capital

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

The Indian insurance industry is set to focus on customer-centric technological adoption and expanding into rural areas to drive growth in 2025. These initiatives are planned amid anticipation of policy-level changes, including potential increases in foreign direct investment (FDI), amendments to insurance regulations, and revisions in goods and services tax (GST) rates, industry insiders said.
 
The much-awaited launch of the Bima Sugam is also expected this year.
 
“Insurers will prioritise digital transformation by adopting cutting-edge tools like Generative AI (Gen AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement proactive support systems will replace reactive models,
