Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / IPL insurance claims not triggered unless tournament is cancelled: Experts

IPL insurance claims not triggered unless tournament is cancelled: Experts

With IPL suspended for a week amid India-Pakistan tensions, experts say insurance claims will not apply unless the tournament is officially cancelled or war cover is triggered

IPL 2025
Premium

IPL insurance premiums have risen sharply this season due to a high claims experience last year, when weather-related disruptions led to match cancellations. Insurers have also tightened underwriting standards

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance claims for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be triggered unless the event is cancelled, experts said. So far, the tournament has only been suspended for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
The IPL, which began on 22 March, was scheduled to conclude on 25 May. However, amid rising geopolitical tensions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week.
 
In its press statement, BCCI said: “The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after
Topics : IPL News BCCI Insurance Cricket

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon