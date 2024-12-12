Business Standard
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai likely to limit insurance firms' overdependence on parent banks

Irdai likely to limit insurance firms' overdependence on parent banks

Irdai also plans to encourage diversification across multiple distribution channels to ensure balanced growth across the industry

Insurance
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) is likely to bring in regulations to limit the overdependence of life insurance companies on their parent banks for business sources through bank channels, sources said.
 
Irdai also plans to encourage diversification across multiple distribution channels to ensure balanced growth across the industry. Although the companies can continue to focus on certain channels where they have strength, diversification would be an ideal, sources added.
 
If insurance companies have the strength of a parent bank, they should use it. However, the companies should not continue using it for a long time. The
Topics : IRDAI Insurance Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon