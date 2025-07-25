Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

IRDAI's Satyajit Tripathy highlights the need for sustainable growth in the insurance broking industry, cautioning against practices that may harm the sector in the long run

Last year, the insurance broking industry witnessed several M&As, including the acquisition of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers by Edme Services, which is backed by Samara Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Creador. (Travel Insurance)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid growing mergers and acquisitions in the insurance broking space in India, the insurance regulator has cautioned against practices undertaken by players in the segment to increase their valuation, as these may prove detrimental in the long run.
 
“The regulator is seeing day-by-day increased activities in this area. While this is fine by all means, I must add a word of caution that with increased growth being seen, we need not adopt what we call sharp practices to increase valuation, get listed, and conduct business in a way that may, in the long run, prove detrimental to the whole ecosystem,”
