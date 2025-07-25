Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Amid growing mergers and acquisitions in the insurance broking space in India, the insurance regulator has cautioned against practices undertaken by players in the segment to increase their valuation, as these may prove detrimental in the long run.

“The regulator is seeing day-by-day increased activities in this area. While this is fine by all means, I must add a word of caution that with increased growth being seen, we need not adopt what we call sharp practices to increase valuation, get listed, and conduct business in a way that may, in the long run, prove detrimental to the whole ecosystem,”