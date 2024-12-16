Business Standard
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end

Life insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end

HDFC Life Insurance - the second largest life insurer in the country - has increased their term life insurance premiums by about 5 per cent for Rs 50 lakhs and above, as per distributors

Insurance
Premium

Representative image: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A mixed trend is emerging in the life insurance sector ahead of the end of the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), with some major players reducing premiums on their term products to drive sales, while others are increasing them to protect margins and remain competitive in the market, industry insiders have said.
 
HDFC Life Insurance – the second largest life insurer in the country – has increased its term life insurance premiums by about 5 per cent for sums insured of ~50 lakhs and above, according to distributors. Term business accounts for almost 6 per cent of the insurer’s business as
Topics : Life insurers insurance premium HDFC Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon