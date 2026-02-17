Life insurance firms propose deferment of frontloaded commissions
Industry players meet Irdai chief; upfront payouts may be deferred to reduce acquisition costs
Aathira Varier Mumbai
The life insurance industry, represented by a select group of insurance chiefs, met Ajay Seth, chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), last week and proposed several measures to improve customer experience. These include changes in distributor commissions and steps to reduce insurers’ operational costs so that the value proposition for policyholders improves, sources aware of the development said.