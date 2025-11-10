Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Life insurers' new business premium rises 12% in October on GST relief

Life insurers' new business premium rises 12% in October on GST relief

Life insurers saw a 12% YoY rise in new business premium to Rs 34,006.9 crore in October 2025, supported by GST exemption benefits and robust individual and group segment growth

The industry witnessed nearly 62.7 per cent growth in the number of policies sold, reaching 1.95 million in October 2025, led by LIC and private life insurers.

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Healthy growth in individual and group businesses boosted life insurers’ new business premium by 12.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in October 2025 to Rs 34,006.9 crore, according to data from the Life Insurance Council.
 
The exemption in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has supported individual premium growth as well as policy sales during the month.
 
The industry’s new business premium stood at Rs 30,347.6 crore in October 2024. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 19,274.01 crore in October 2025, while private
