Life insurers' new business premium rises 12% in October on GST relief

Healthy growth in individual and group businesses boosted life insurers’ new business premium by 12.06 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in October 2025 to Rs 34,006.9 crore, according to data from the Life Insurance Council.

The exemption in Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) has supported individual premium growth as well as policy sales during the month.

The industry’s new business premium stood at Rs 30,347.6 crore in October 2024. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 19,274.01 crore in October 2025, while private