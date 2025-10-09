Life insurers' new business premium rises 14.8% in September 2025

Healthy growth in the group segment boosted the new business premium of life insurers by 14.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September 2025 to Rs 40,206.7 crore, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council.

Group business drives overall industry growth

The new business premium of life insurers stood at Rs 35,020.29 crore in August 2024. The strong rise in group premiums has been the key driver of expansion in September.