Max Life plans to hire 30,000 agents, open up to 100 offices in FY25

Max Life Insurance plans to hire 30,000 agents and open 50 to 100 new offices in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to drive premium growth, said Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

The private insurer's total agent count will rise to 1,30,000 in FY25. It added 47,957 agents in FY24, 54 per cent more than the year before.

“Last year we opened close to 100 offices in new areas, new cities where we were never present. So, we are trying to expand to those cities where we are not present. Currently, we have