Max Life plans to hire 30,000 agents, open up to 100 offices in FY25

Company 'targeting gain in market share', says MD and CEO Prashant Tripathy

Max Life Insurance
Premium

Photo: X@MaxLifeIns

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Max Life Insurance plans to hire 30,000 agents and open 50 to 100 new offices in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to drive premium growth, said Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer of the company.

The private insurer's total agent count will rise to 1,30,000 in FY25. It added 47,957 agents in FY24, 54 per cent more than the year before.

“Last year we opened close to 100 offices in new areas, new cities where we were never present. So, we are trying to expand to those cities where we are not present. Currently, we have
First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

