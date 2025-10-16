Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Private life insurers see early demand surge after nil GST rollout

Private life insurers see early demand surge after nil GST rollout

Private life insurers report strong post-GST growth as customers respond positively to the nil GST regime; term insurance demand surges 2.5x, say ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life

The insurance companies have passed on the full benefit of the GST cuts to consumers and are not planning to change the pricing of their products.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Large private sector life insurers are witnessing early signs of increased customer traction — both in terms of leads and conversions — following the implementation of the nil Goods and Services Tax (GST).
 
Insurers pass on full GST benefit to customers
 
The insurance companies have passed on the full benefit of the GST cuts to consumers and are not planning to change the pricing of their products.
 
Meanwhile, insurers plan to use multiple levers, including renegotiating commissions with distributors and other operating expense (opex) optimisation measures, to offset the impact of the withdrawal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) following the introduction of nil GST rates.
 
 
In early September, the GST Council announced a complete exemption on all individual life and health insurance policies. Reinsurance premiums for these policies were also exempted to boost insurance penetration

Insurers report higher traffic and conversions
 
Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The early trends indicate a positive response post the GST exemption on life insurance. We have observed growth in website traffic, both lead volumes and conversion rates across product segments, indicating enhanced customer traction.”
 
Similarly, insurance intermediary Policybazaar reported record traffic for retail life and health insurance. The current average demand surge from the pre-GST baseline (until September 2025) has surpassed the last spike seen during the pandemic years, highlighting the immediate impact of the policy change on pure protection products.
 
“While term insurance has recorded a historic 2.5x surge after no-GST rule implementation, health insurance has clocked a phenomenal 2.2x increase in demand,” Policybazaar said. 
 
HDFC Life sees over 50% growth in term insurance
 
In an interaction with Business Standard, Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life Insurance, said the company had witnessed more than 50 per cent growth in retail term life insurance products in September.
 
However, insurers must absorb the impact of the ITC removal, estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore for the life insurance industry. HDFC Life has indicated an estimated impact of 0.5 per cent on its embedded value, amounting to about Rs 260 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has estimated a 1 per cent impact on its embedded value.
 
Cost-saving measures to offset ITC loss
 
Insurers are considering multiple levers to mitigate the GST-related impact, including renegotiating commissions and engaging in discussions with distribution partners and other opex optimisation measures.
 
In their post-earnings analyst meeting, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s management said, “There are multiple levers we will have to pull. One is renegotiating commissions. Two is going to be opex optimisation. I do not think they will all come to a close in the coming quarter as these are ongoing discussions.”
 

Topics : Finance News Insurance News life insurance industry

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

