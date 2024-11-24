Demand for super top-up health insurance plans rises post-Covid pandemic

Demand for super top-up plans in health insurance has increased significantly post the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to rise in medical costs and increased insurance awareness in the country, industry insiders have said.

According to data from Policybazaar, the share of super-top up in health insurance has increased from 10.5 per cent of health insurance premiums in the financial year 2018-2019 (FY19) to 34.6 per cent in the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24).

A super top-up health insurance plan pays the policyholder for medical expenses that exceed the coverage limit of their base health insurance policy. It is similar to top-up health