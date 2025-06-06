Surety bonds' market faces multiple growth challenges despite govt push

Despite a regulatory and government push, surety bonds — touted as an alternative to bank guarantees — have not gained as much traction as was initially expected. This is largely due to legal challenges in recovery, as insurers are not treated on par with banks under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and lack of reliable data which affects accurate pricing and discourages participation from reinsurers.

Surety Bond insurance acts as a risk transfer mechanism protecting the project owner from potential losses if the contractor fails to fulfil their contractual obligations. They are legally enforceable tripartite contracts that guarantee compliance,