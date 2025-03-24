Tepid vehicle sales, unchanged TP rates weigh on motor premium growth

Sluggish growth in domestic vehicle sales, unchanged motor third-party (TP) rates, and intense competition among players has weighed on motor insurance premiums this financial year (FY25). Premium growth has dropped to 8 per cent in the April–February period (FY25), compared to 13.6 per cent in the same period last year.

The overall motor insurance premium stood at Rs 89,405.56 crore in the April–February period of FY25. In the segment, growth in motor third-party premiums has dropped to 7.88 per cent compared to 10.57 per cent last year. Growth in motor own-damage premium has dropped to 8.23 per cent as against