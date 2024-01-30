Aim to double AUM to Rs 20,000 crore by FY27, says HomeFirst MD & CEO

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst), a housing finance company, plans to provide loans in every pincode of the southern states within two to three years. MANOJ VISWANATHAN, managing director and chief executive officer, HomeFirst, discusses demand in the housing segment and expansion plans in a video interview with Aathira Varier. Edited excerpts:

The assets under management (AUM) of the company grew by 33.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the third quarter of 2023-24 (FY24). How do you see demand going ahead?

AUM grew by 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly Rs 9,000 crore. Our aim, strategy, and execution on