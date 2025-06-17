Focus areas will be retail penetration, MSMEs: Indian Bank's Binod Kumar

Binod Kumar took charge as managing director and chief executive officer of Chennai-based Indian Bank early this year. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, he outlines the strategy to focus more on retail and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), plans to improve technology via an investment of ₹1,300 crore, and gives the growth road map. Edited excerpts:

What is your growth outlook for 2025-26 (FY26)?

On deposits, I am expecting a growth rate of 8-10 per cent this financial year. On advances, it will be 10-12 per cent, and we are giving a CASA (current accounts and savings