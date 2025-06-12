Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India should open up its market to attract more FDI: Wendy Cutler

India should open up its market to attract more FDI: Wendy Cutler

Trade negotiations involve many detailed issues and often take over one year to negotiate, says Cutler

Wendy Cutler, former US trade diplomat, is vice-president, Asia Society Policy Institute
Wendy Cutler, former US trade diplomat, is vice-president, Asia Society Policy Institute, and managing director of its Washington D.C. office.

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
Jun 12 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Wendy Cutler, former US trade diplomat, is vice-president, Asia Society Policy Institute, and managing director of its Washington D.C. office. Cutler, who served as acting deputy US trade representative (USTR) in the Barack Obama administration, in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra says though everyone is concerned about the pervasive uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s economic agenda, it is for India to take a call whether to sign a trade deal with the United States (US) or not. Edited excerpts:
 
Though the 90-day pause on the issue of reciprocal tariffs is drawing to a close, not many countries are engaged
