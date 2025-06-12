Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail inflation falls to 2.82% in May, lowest since February 2019

Retail inflation falls to 2.82% in May, lowest since February 2019

India's CPI-based retail inflation dropped to 2.82 per cent in May, the lowest since February 2019, led by food price easing and reinforcing the RBI's recent rate cuts

Inflation in urban areas was recorded slightly higher (3.07 per cent) than in rural areas (2.59 per cent) during the month. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shiva Rajora Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Led by a decline in food prices, India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation in May eased to a more than six-year low of 2.82 per cent from 3.16 per cent in April, the lowest since February 2019, thus affirming repo rate cuts made by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate-setting panel in recent months.
 
Data released by the statistics ministry on Thursday showed that headline retail inflation remained below the central bank’s medium-term target for the fourth consecutive month.
 
Earlier in February 2019, the headline retail inflation figure stood at 2.57 per cent. 
 
 
Within retail inflation, data showed that food inflation fell sharply to 0.99 per cent in May from 1.78 per cent in April, as the prices of cereals (4.77 per cent), fruits (12.74 per cent) and eggs (0.64 per cent) decelerated.

Further, the prices of vegetables (-13.7 per cent), pulses (-8.22 per cent), and meat and fish (-0.39 per cent) recorded contraction during the month.
 
Inflation in urban areas was recorded slightly higher (3.07 per cent) than in rural areas (2.59 per cent) during the month.
 
Among major states, 12 recorded an inflation rate higher than the national average.
 
Earlier this month, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had unanimously lowered the policy repo rate by another 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and also changed its policy stance to ‘neutral’, signalling the likelihood of further easing in the coming months.
   
Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2019 1.97 2.57 2.86 2.99 3.05 3.18 3.15 3.28 3.99 4.62 5.54 7.35
2020 7.59 6.58 5.84 - - 6.23 6.73 6.69 7.27 7.61 6.93 4.59
2021 4.06 5.03 5.52 4.23 6.3 6.26 5.59 5.3 4.35 4.48 4.91 5.66
2022 6.01 6.07 6.95 7.79 7.04 7.01 6.71 7 7.41 6.77 5.88 5.72
2023 6.52 6.44 5.66 4.7 4.31 4.87 7.44 6.83 5.02 4.87 5.55 5.69
2024 5.1 5.09 4.85 4.83 4.8 5.08 3.6 3.65 5.49 6.21 5.48 5.22
2025 4.26 3.61 3.34 3.16 2.82*              
                         
 
*Provisional  
Source: MoSPI

Topics : Inflation CPI food prices

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

