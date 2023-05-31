Japan rally may impact flows into other markets: Bank of America's Akutsu

Japan has been the standout global market this year with its benchmark Nikkei 225 index soaring more than 20 per cent to reach 1990 highs. Masashi Akutsu, Chief Japan Equity Strategist, Bank of America, explains what is driving the new-found interest in the world’s third-largest economy. In an interview to Samie Modak, Akutsu says the yen depreciation this time around is benefitting stock prices and Japanese markets will finally surpass their lifetime highs made 34 years ago. Edited excerpts:
What is the reason for bullishness towards the Japanese market?
Structural changes are a key factor behind the revaluation of Japan stocks. The expected upward shift in base pay following spring labour negotiations is unlikely to be temporary due to labour shortage. Companies are likely to be forced into making significant changes to their pricing strategies. In addition, share buybacks of Topix firm
