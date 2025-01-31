May not need to move NCLT over MTNL loan account: PNB MD, CEO Ashok Chandra

Punjab National Bank (PNB) expects clarity on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) loan account in the next two months, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra in a video interview with Harsh Kumar. The state-owned lender on Friday reported a 102.8 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 4,508 crore for Q3FY25. Edited excerpts:

Why is PNB not going to the tribunal in the case of MTNL since the account is a non- performing asset?

Since this is a government account, there will be some good resolution in this particular (MTNL loans) account. Maybe by the