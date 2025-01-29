'Risk appetite for microfinance portfolios among ARCs not that high'

As stress in the wholesale segment has decreased in recent years, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have shifted their focus to acquiring distressed retail assets. With rising stress in unsecured retail loans and microfinance, Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL), spoke with Subrata Panda about how the ARC sector is preparing for the upcoming retail NPA cycle. Edited Excerpts:

How has the year been so far for you in terms of acquisitions and recoveries?

The acquisition numbers are much better than last year. And the recovery numbers are on the lines of last year. Last