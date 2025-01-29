Business Standard

'Risk appetite for microfinance portfolios among ARCs not that high'

In acquisition, we are almost there. And in terms of recovery, if I take the target up to December, we have achieved it, said Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of Asset Reconstruction Company

Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL)

Subrata Panda
Subrata Panda
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
As stress in the wholesale segment has decreased in recent years, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have shifted their focus to acquiring distressed retail assets. With rising stress in unsecured retail loans and microfinance, Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd. (ARCIL), spoke with Subrata Panda about how the ARC sector is preparing for the upcoming retail NPA cycle. Edited Excerpts:
 
How has the year been so far for you in terms of acquisitions and recoveries?
 
The acquisition numbers are much better than last year. And the recovery numbers are on the lines of last year. Last
