The collections industry is running on a dignity deficit: Ananth Shroff

The rush in retail lending and the associated high stress in loan quality has put the spotlight on debt collections. With the Reserve Bank of India insisting on responsible recovery and customer dignity, an empathetic collections model is taking shape. Ananth Shroff, cofounder and chief executive officer of DPDzero, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) for debt collections, interacted with Raghu Mohan via email. Edited excerpts:

Why do you think the collections side has to be reimagined?

Retail credit has exploded, tech has scaled while disbursals have got slick, and digital lending has