Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / The role of TReDS is set to go up significantly: M1xchange's Mohindru

The role of TReDS is set to go up significantly: M1xchange's Mohindru

Sundeep Mohindru, founder-director of M1xchange, interacted with Raghu Mohan via email on the issues facing MSMEs

Mr. Sundeep Mohindru
premium

Higher US tariffs are expected to impact micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and TReDS’ role in financing the sector will become more critical. | Image: Mr. Sundeep Mohindru

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

M1xchange, the Trade Receivables e-Discounting System (TReDS) platform for invoice discounting, in FY25 recorded business of over ₹78,000 crore, up 100 per cent from the previous year. Higher US tariffs are expected to impact micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and TReDS’ role in financing the sector will become more critical. Sundeep Mohindru, founder-director of M1xchange, interacted with Raghu Mohan via email on the issues facing MSMEs. Edited excerpts: 
What do you think will be the impact of the higher tariff regime on MSMEs? 
This will reshape trade flows and cost structures, and MSMEs will feel the impact first. For
Topics : institutional trading platform ITP MSME financing MSMEs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon