Ulips will grow as Indians have faith in stock mkts: PolicyBazaar.com CEO

With the onset of the new year, SARBVIR SINGH, chief executive officer of PolicyBazaar.com, spoke to Aathira Varier about the major trends that dominated the insurance space in 2024 and the trends to look forward to in the new year. Edited excerpts:
What has been the major trend in the health insurance segment in 2024?
In 2024, the relevance of health insurance on the consumer side became quite well-established. However, there were concerns about affordability. While the sum insured went up, there were also price increases. This has manifested itself, at least on our platform, with the number