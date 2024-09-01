We plan to diversify both in India, abroad: GIC Re CMD Ramaswamy Narayanan

Ramaswamy Narayanan, chairman and managing director (CMD), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), in an interview with Aathira Varier in Mumbai, outlines the company’s diversification plans to grow its premium while mitigating the impact of growing natural catastrophes on its book. Edited excerpts:

How is the divestment plan looking?

We did a series of roadshows when we met people in the market. They sat up and took notice of the fact that our performance was good. From then, I think to a great extent the stock started moving up. We also did some international roadshows. They wanted a