We have won Ranji, now we have to play test matches: Federal Bank MD & CEO

Federal Bank has to enter the league of big private sector banks in the next 7-10 years, says KVS MANIAN, MD & CEO, Federal Bank. In a face-to-face interview with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda in Mumbai, he talks about mid-yielding assets being the focus area of the lender, along with boosting fee income and strengthening the current account deposit base. Edited excerpts:

You took charge in September last year. What is the vision you have for the bank?

Federal Bank as an old private sector bank is leagues ahead of most of the banks. It has done the best