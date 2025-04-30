Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Federal Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 12%, flags downward pressures on NIMs

Federal Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 12%, flags downward pressures on NIMs

On a standalone basis, the private sector bank's Q4 net moved up to Rs 1,030 crore from Rs 906 crore in the year-ago period.

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

A bulk of the fresh slippages came from retail and agri segments, as per the bank's disclosure. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal Bank's consolidated profit rose by 12.37 per cent to Rs 1,091 crore for the March quarter, helped by a jump in non-interest income.

On a standalone basis, the private sector bank's Q4 net moved up to Rs 1,030 crore from Rs 906 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income grew 8 per cent to Rs 2,377 crore from Rs 2,195 crore, and was marginally down when compared with the quarter-ago period's Rs 2,431 crore.

The non-interest income grew 33 per cent on-year to Rs 1,006 crore, the highest ever under the category achieved by the bank.

 

The net interest margin narrowed to 3.12 per cent during the quarter from 3.21 per cent.

Also Read

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 14% to ₹1,030 cr, NIM at 3.12%

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank's Shalini Warrier resigns to explore new opportunity

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

CLSA initiates on Federal Bank with 'Outperform,' sees 18% upside; stock up

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Federal Bank to buy additional 4% stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Analysts bullish on Federal Bank after new CEO unveils plan for growth

Its chief executive and managing director K V S Manian said nearly half of the bank's book is linked to the external benchmark of repo rate, and automatically gets repriced with every cut in the policy rate by RBI.

Speaking with reporters, he said the bank will deploy all efforts possible to protect the NIMs, but conceded that there are "downward pressures" especially if RBI's rate cuts continue.

It will be focusing on both advances and deposits front to protect the margins, he said, adding that it has already initiated a 0.25 per cent cut in the savings account offering earlier this month.

The bank achieved a 13 per cent credit growth in FY25, and aims to continue to have the credit growth at 1.2 times of the nominal GDP growth, Manian said.

Even as the system sends mixed signals on these product lines, Federal Bank aims to focus on products such as personal loans and credit cards on the loan book growth front, Manian said, adding that the credit performance is good in the segment.

However, it will stay off microloans, another of the unsecured loans product, as it feels that there is still stress in the segment, he said.

On the costs front, its operating expenses moved up by 8 per cent on quarter to Rs 1,918 crore, primarily because of higher marketing spends in the credit card space.

On the asset quality front, fresh slippages decreased to Rs 483 crore during the quarter from Rs 486 crore in the quarter-ago period but was higher than the Rs 352 crore in the year-ago period.

A bulk of the fresh slippages came from retail and agri segments, as per the bank's disclosure.

The gross non-performing asset ratio declined to 1.84 per cent from 1.94 per cent in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at over 16 per cent and the core tier-I was over 15 per cent.

The bank scrip closed 3.30 per cent down at Rs 196.60 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.06 per cent correction on the benchmark.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

milk factory amul mother dairy

Amul increases milk prices by ₹2/litre, cites rising input costs

Ajay Goel, byju

Vedanta expects demerger to complete by September, says CFO Goel

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Supreme Universal registers ₹174 cr txn for its ultra-luxury property

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy IPO manages to scrape through; achieves 1.4x subscription

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola again makes it to top spot in sales in April; e2W market share at 22.4%

Topics : Federal Bank Q4 Results Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon