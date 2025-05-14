We should be third-largest listed pvt insurer in 5 yrs: Prashant Tripathy

Following the company’s 2024–25 (FY25) fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings, PRASHANT TRIPATHY, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance, spoke to Subrata Panda and Aathira Varier about the company’s strategy for 2025–26 (FY26) and its ambition to become the third-largest listed private sector life insurance player in the next five years. Edited excerpts:

At a time when the industry has underperformed, how do you evaluate your FY25 performance?

We ended FY25 with a market share of 9.8 per cent in the private sector life insurance space, gaining 37 basis points during the year. Our new policies grew 11