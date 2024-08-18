Worked a lot on AI... By '30, biz will be 3x current size: Shriram Life CEO

Shriram Life Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Shriram Group and South Africa-based Sanlam Ltd, is targeting a three-fold rise in its business by 2030. Casparus J H Kromhout, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shriram Life talks to Shine Jacob in a virtual interaction about its growth roadmap and industry outlook, among others. Edited excerpts:

The number of your policies increased by 131 per cent during the first quarter. Your assets under management (AUM) also crossed Rs 11,000 crore. Where would you like to see yourself by 2030?

By 2030,