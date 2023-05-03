close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suzlon Energy announces early redemption of FCCBs worth $35.9 million

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced early redemption of USD 35,931,200 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which were due for payment in 2032

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzlon

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced early redemption of USD 35,931,200 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which were due for payment in 2032.

"This is to inform that the company has redeemed the entire outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to USD 529,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date @ 1.25 per cent per annum amounting to USD 1,378.48 in accordance with terms of FCCBs," the company said in a BSE filing.

It stated that the company has redeemed early FCCBs worth USD 35,931,200 due in 2032.

Accordingly, the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Following the redemption, there are no outstanding FCCBs in issue.

Also Read

Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy

Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs 56 crore on higher revenues

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Multiples Alternate announces $640 million first close of PE fund

Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide

KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzlon Energy FCCB

First Published: May 03 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon Energy announces early redemption of FCCBs worth $35.9 million

Suzlon
1 min read

Multiples Alternate announces $640 million first close of PE fund

Private equity
2 min read

Farm subsidies impacts food security, WTO needs to look with open mind: FM

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Contracts to revamp New Delhi, Ahmedabad stations 'axed' over pricey bids

Photo: Wallpaper flare
2 min read

38 new branches, ATMs to be opened in Arunachal Pradesh: Union minister

ATM
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UCO Bank Q4 net profit zooms 86% at Rs 581.24 cr on improvement in margins

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates
2 min read
Premium

Indian banks immune from liquidity crisis in West: Govt officials

Banking, Finance, Banks
3 min read

Chase India to set up SRO in light of recent crackdown on Chinese loan apps

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

38 new branches, ATMs to be opened in Arunachal Pradesh: Union minister

ATM
2 min read

Contracts to revamp New Delhi, Ahmedabad stations 'axed' over pricey bids

Photo: Wallpaper flare
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon