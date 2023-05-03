Suzlon Energy announces early redemption of FCCBs worth $35.9 million

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced early redemption of USD 35,931,200 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which were due for payment in 2032.

"This is to inform that the company has redeemed the entire outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to USD 529,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date @ 1.25 per cent per annum amounting to USD 1,378.48 in accordance with terms of FCCBs," the company said in a BSE filing.

It stated that the company has redeemed early FCCBs worth USD 35,931,200 due in 2032.

Accordingly, the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Following the redemption, there are no outstanding FCCBs in issue.

Also Read Suzlon bags 69.3MW wind energy project from Juniper Green Energy Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs 56 crore on higher revenues India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI Multiples Alternate announces $640 million first close of PE fund Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report