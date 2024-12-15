2024, a rear view: Continuity with change, and change with continuity

The 26th Governor walks in

The suspense ended late on December 10 evening. Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer belonging to the 1990 batch of Rajasthan cadre, was announced as the successor to Shaktikanta Das at Mint Road. The longest-serving Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor since Benegal Rama Rau (July 1, 1949 to January 14, 1957), Das, after his six-year stint, was widely speculated to get an extension of at least two years. It was not to be.

In his first media interaction after taking charge, Malhotra hit the right notes.

Fostering economic growth, ensuring stability in