Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / 2024, a rear view: Continuity with change, and change with continuity

2024, a rear view: Continuity with change, and change with continuity

Mint Road saw a new incumbent at the helm, followed through on its regulatory and governance initiatives even as the wait continues on a few fronts

Sanjay Malhotra
Premium

While significant progress has been made in financial inclusion, much more remains to be done, Malhotra said, stressing the importance of collaborating with all stakeholders in the financial system to further advance these efforts

Raghu Mohan
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 26th Governor walks in 
 
The suspense ended late on December 10 evening. Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer belonging to the 1990 batch of Rajasthan cadre, was announced as the successor to Shaktikanta Das at Mint Road. The longest-serving Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor since Benegal Rama Rau (July 1, 1949 to January 14, 1957), Das, after his six-year stint, was widely speculated to get an extension of at least two years. It was not to be.
 
In his first media interaction after taking charge, Malhotra hit the right notes.
 
Fostering economic growth, ensuring stability in
Topics : RBI Governor RBI Policy finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon