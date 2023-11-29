Sensex (1.10%)
'Retail investors could mobilise $543bn for climate action in India'

The results are based on a survey of 1,800 respondents in 10 markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

Standard Chartered (Photo: Bloomberg)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Sustainable Banking Report 2023 by Standard Chartered notes that $543 billion of retail investor capital could be mobilised towards climate investments in India by 2030. Within climate investing in India, $324 billion could flow into mitigation themes – energy efficiency, renewables, and energy storage are set to attract the most capital. The remaining $219 billion could be mobilised towards adaptation, including resilient infrastructure, biodiversity, and food systems.

The results are based on a survey of 1,800 respondents in 10 markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, which is identified to have a global potential of $3.4 trillion for climate investing.
As per the survey, in India, 96 per cent of investors are interested in climate investing, which is the highest among all markets surveyed, and 84 per cent of them want to increase capital flows towards climate.

Topics : sustainable firms Standard Chartered Retail investors

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

