Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

7 years of GST: Households emerge top beneficiaries, shows CBIC data

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "I want to reassure the assessees that our intent is to make GST assessees' life easier. We are working towards lesser compliance"

gst

Shrimi Choudhary
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) which subsumed 17 local taxes and fees, was implemented on July 1, 2017. In nearly seven years, the tax has been reduced on several products and services used by the common people.

According to data by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the majority of household items including flour, cosmetics, television, refrigerator etc have become cheaper post GST implementation.

Chart


This has significantly reduced the strain on household incomes and improved affordability. In the GST Council meeting on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “I want to reassure the assessees that our intent is to make GST assessees’ life easier. We are working towards lesser compliance.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Topics : GST Households

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon