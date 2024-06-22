CNG price in national capital, adjoining cities hiked by Re 1 per kg

Other city gas suppliers have not changed the prices yet. (Representative Image)

CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities was on Saturday hiked by Re 1/kg on the back of reduction in domestic gas supplies.

CNG price was hiked from Rs 74.09 to Rs 75.09 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad the rate went up from Rs 78.70 to Rs 79.70 per kg, according to information posted by IGL on its website.

Earlier this month, Indian Biogas Association (IBA) demanded a fixed rate of Rs 90 per kg for procurement of biogas by oil and gas marketing companies, from the government, citing environmental benefits and to boost the sector.

The IBA will soon put up the suggestion about fixing the procurement price of the biogas, along with other recommendations, for boosting the sector before the newly appointed Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi.

While the retail selling price of compressed biogas (CBG) is aligned with CNG (compressed natural gas), the procurement price is unfortunately linked to the retail selling price (RSP) of CNG, IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia told PTI.

Consequently, he said with CNG prices in New Delhi hovering at Rs 75-80 per kg, the procurement price of CBG by oil and gas marketing companies falls to Rs 59 per kg (excluding GST).