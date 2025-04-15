Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajay Narayan Jha steps down from Finance Commission with 6 months to go

Ajay Narayan Jha steps down from Finance Commission with 6 months to go

The former finance secretary was appointed secretary, expenditure, in the Ministry of Finance in October 2017 and remained in office until February 2019

Ajay Narayan Jha
Ajay Narayan Jha

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

About six months before the 16th Finance Commission (FC) is due to submit its report, one of the three full-time members of the body, Ajay Narayan Jha (pictured), is learnt to have stepped down. 
Jha brought extensive experience in public finance to the job. The former finance secretary was appointed secretary, expenditure, in the Ministry of Finance in October 2017 and remained in office until February 2019. 
The expenditure department handles most financial issues between the Centre and states, among other responsibilities. This was also Jha’s third consecutive term in a Finance Commission. He served as a member of the
