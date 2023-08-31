All-India House Price Index rises 5.1% in Apr-Jun quarter FY24: RBI data

The all-India House Price Index (HPI) rose by 5.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 as compared with 3.4 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

"All India HPI growth (y-o-y) inched up to 5.1 per cent in Q1:2023-24 from 4.6 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.4 per cent a year ago; annual growth in HPI varied widely across the cities - ranging from the high growth of 14.9 per cent (Delhi) to a contraction of 6.6 per cent (Kolkata)," the RBI said.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI increased by 2.6 per cent in Q1:2023-24; eight of the 10 cities witnessed housing registration price increase vis-a-vis the previous quarter.

Also Read Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet IIT Kanpur to launch new eMasters program on sustainable construction IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy technology to Reliance Life Sciences Can sponge cities be the solution to India's increasing flooding problems? MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Fund pick: Kotak Small Cap Fund Fitch affirms SBI's long term rating at 'BBB' on asset quality, loans Rupee appreciates marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade Visa, Mastercard plan to add new card fees for retailers in coming months RBI Guv asks urban co-op banks for rigorous follow-up to recover bad loans