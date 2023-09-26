REC partners with PNB to finance projects in logistics, power, infra

Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference

As credit card transactions rise in India, debit cards take a backseat

Debit card usage slow for three years and UPI transactions up 428%

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

The average ticket size (ATS) of all transactions on United Payments Interface (UPI) in H1 2023 was pegged at Rs 1,604, marking a 10 per cent decline, compared to Rs

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com