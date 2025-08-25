Monday, August 25, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / New Development Bank appoints RBI's Rajiv Ranjan as vice president

New Development Bank appoints RBI's Rajiv Ranjan as vice president

NDB, the BRICS multilateral bank, named RBI executive director Rajiv Ranjan vice president and chief risk officer for five years; he will assume charge in September

Reserve Bank of India’s executive director Rajiv Ranjan

Reserve Bank of India’s executive director Rajiv Ranjan

Manojit Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) — a multilateral bank set up by BRICS nations — has appointed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director Rajiv Ranjan as vice president and chief risk officer for a five-year term.
 
Ranjan, a career central banker with over 35 years of experience, has been a member of the RBI’s rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), since May 2022. He is likely to assume charge from September.
 
Previously, as head of the Monetary Policy Department and secretary to the MPC, Ranjan played a key role in monetary policy and liquidity-related functions.
 
 
“His extensive professional experience includes leading the Department of Economic and Policy Research with a focus on data-driven policy research, serving as an economic policy expert in the Central Bank of Oman (2012–15), and assignments in the International Department and the Department of External Investments and Operations of the RBI,” NDB said in a statement.
 
“Ranjan also brings a wealth of experience in working with major multilateral financial institutions and groupings such as the G20, IMF, World Bank, BIS, FSB, OECD, SAARC, and central banks from the Global South,” the statement added.
 
Last week, the RBI board nominated Indranil Bhattacharyya as Ranjan’s replacement in the MPC.
 
Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries. The bank prioritises projects that support long-term growth.

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

UPI goes global: Cross-border transactions grow 20-fold in a year

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra speaks during FIBAC 2025, the two-day annual banking conference on the theme 'Charting new Frontiers', in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RBI governor hints at policy measures if US tariffs impact growth

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI and C S Setty, Chairman, IBA & Chairman, SBI during a 'FIBAC 2025' - Charting New Frontiers two days annual banking conference in Mumbai on Monday 25th Aug, 2025 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

India Inc meeting capex need through own cash: SBI Chairman CS Setty

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

SBI asks regulator to allow banking industry to finance acquisitions

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

We don't get paid a penny for providing all the pipes for UPI: Axis Bank MDpremium

Topics : RBI BRICS New Development Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon