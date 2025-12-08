Bajaj Finance to Muthoot Finance: NBFCs outpace banks once again

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, and IIFL Finance have regained their growth momentum after losing market share to banks in the post-Covid period.

The growth surge is being led by diversified lenders and gold-loan companies while development-finance institutions such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) continue to grow at a slower pace.

The combined loan books or advances by retail NBFCs were up 16.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during April-September (H1FY26) compared to 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth for all