Home / Finance / News / Bajaj Finance to Muthoot Finance: NBFCs outpace banks once again

Retail NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, Muthoot and Shriram Finance are expanding faster than banks, led by strong demand in gold loans, vehicles and housing finance, analysts say

Analysts expect NBFCs to maintain their growth momentum in the near term, allowing them to grab a bigger share of the loan pie from banks.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, and IIFL Finance have regained their growth momentum after losing market share to banks in the post-Covid period. 
The growth surge is being led by diversified lenders and gold-loan companies while development-finance institutions such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) continue to grow at a slower pace. 
The combined loan books or advances by retail NBFCs were up 16.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during April-September (H1FY26) compared to 11.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth for all
