Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank credit-deposit ratio: Work to restore normalcy in system continues

RBI wants banks to explain how they plan to bring it down but has set no specific target

money, funds, finance,
Premium

Raghu Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, CRISIL Ratings said that securitisation volumes rose to Rs 45,000 crore in Q1 FY24, up 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y); over 95 originators tapped this route, compared to 80 in FY23. Of this lot, the majority were non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) seeking to diversify funding sources. This follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increasing risk weights on credit exposures to NBFCs.
 
But what went largely unnoticed was that banks were also more active in this market: Their transaction volumes reached Rs 8,500 crore in this period compared to Rs 10,000 crore in for the

Also Read

PremiumBanks, RBI

Fintechs' lending biz is growing but industry must mind the warning signals

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Indian banks eye record infra bond issue for second straight financial year

Premiumbank, NPA, banking

Banking sector continues to confound

insurance

Top private life insurance firms hike term policy premium by 4-7%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Increase participation in financial inclusion schemes: FinMin to pvt banks

Topics : finance sector Indian banking system Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon