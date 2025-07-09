Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI issues draft framework for novation of OTC derivative contracts

RBI issues draft framework for novation of OTC derivative contracts

At present, the novation of OTC derivative contracts is governed by the RBI circular dated December 9, 2013

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The transaction shall be undertaken at prevailing market rates, said the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Novation of OTC Derivative Contracts) Directions, 2025. | | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued draft guidelines for novation of OTC derivative contracts with a view to rationalising the related regulatory requirements.

Novation means the replacement of a market maker with another market maker in an OTC derivative contract between two counterparties to an OTC derivative transaction with a new contract between remaining party and a third party (transferee).

The transaction shall be undertaken at prevailing market rates, said the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Novation of OTC Derivative Contracts) Directions, 2025.

"The novation of an OTC derivative contract shall be done with the prior consent of the remaining party," it said.

 

It further added that the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI), as applicable, in consultation with market participants and based on international best practices, shall devise standard agreements for novation.

Also Read

coin, coins, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

No proposal to introduce ₹50 coin as public prefers notes: Centre to HC

Premiumlanguage, banks

Govt banks step up efforts to bridge linguistic chasm with customers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI announces ₹1 trn reverse repo auction on July 9 to absorb liquidity

Premiumfraud accounts, bank fraud

Corporate 'fraud accounts' pose tough challenges for banking system

Premiumpublic sector banks, PSBs, banks

Wooing depositors: PSBs waiving minimum account balance penalties

"Market participants may, alternatively, use a standard master agreement for novation," the draft said.

At present, the novation of OTC derivative contracts is governed by the RBI circular dated December 9, 2013.

The provisions of the circular have been reviewed in the light of changes in the overall regulatory framework governing OTC derivatives since 2013 and the market feedback received, as well as with a view to rationalising the related regulatory requirements, the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI accepts ₹97,315 crore in VRRR auction; cut-off rises to 5.49%

study loan, education loan

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens, tracking falling crude oil prices and dollar index

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International (left) and Atul Chordia, chairman and executive director, Ventive Hospitality (right)

Ventive Hospitality signs 7 new hotels with Marriott International

PremiumNPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Fixed Income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon