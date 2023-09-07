Banks have no option but to partner with fintech, says K V Kamath

Banks have no option but to collaborate and digitise with fintech companies, said KV Kamath, the Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Kamath said that fintechs possess immense potential to both disrupt existing systems and engage in collaborative efforts. “They stand poised to expand their presence not only in India but also on a global scale,” he said.

“Banks have no option... The ability of the people in this fintech event to disrupt and collaborate is enormous. Digitisation of existing players can prove to be a disrupter,” said Kamath, who is also the chairman of Jio Financial Services — the financial services arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

He also said that India will be a $25 trillion economy in 25 years and digital India will drive 20–25 per cent of this growth.

“Digital India will contribute not less than between 25–30 per cent in this $25 trillion journey; we are looking at a big chunk of growth coming from the people in this room,” he said.

Kamath said that India currently excels in virtually every digital domain and commended the nation's swift progress across various digital sectors, underscoring India's increasing impact on the global stage.

Also Read Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath becomes youngest Indian to join 'The Giving Pledge' Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath to donate 50% of his wealth to charity Governance mechanism can aid in sustainable growth of fintech: RBI official India digital rupee transactions hits 18,000 a day, still below target HSBC India launches 'ONDC in a Box' to expand corporate offerings Crypto assets should not be legal tender, but a ban is not an easy option Thomas Cook, NPCI launch RuPay prepaid forex card for travellers to UAE

The veteran banker also stressed the significance of profitability within the fintech sector, as he said, "Growth without profit is unsustainable and short-lived."