India digital rupee transactions hits 18,000 a day, still below target

Transactions in the Indian digital rupee are averaging close to 18,000 a day, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Thursday, well below the target of hitting a million transactions a day by year-end.
The source declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The central bank last year began pilot programmes to use the e-rupee in retail and wholesale markets as an alternative to cash.
The RBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' email.
Also Read
Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals
Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high
India's campaign to internationalise rupee gets off to a slow start
Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv
Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments
HSBC India launches 'ONDC in a Box' to expand corporate offerings
Crypto assets should not be legal tender, but a ban is not an easy option
Thomas Cook, NPCI launch RuPay prepaid forex card for travellers to UAE
Fund pick: SBI Credit Risk Fund
With Indian rupee near record low, RBI steps up NDF intervention: Bankers
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)