Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

India digital rupee transactions hits 18,000 a day, still below target

The central bank last year began pilot programmes to use the e-rupee in retail and wholesale markets as an alternative to cash

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Transactions in the Indian digital rupee are averaging close to 18,000 a day, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Thursday, well below the target of hitting a million transactions a day by year-end.
The source declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The central bank last year began pilot programmes to use the e-rupee in retail and wholesale markets as an alternative to cash.
The RBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' email.

Also Read

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

India's campaign to internationalise rupee gets off to a slow start

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

HSBC India launches 'ONDC in a Box' to expand corporate offerings

Crypto assets should not be legal tender, but a ban is not an easy option

Thomas Cook, NPCI launch RuPay prepaid forex card for travellers to UAE

Fund pick: SBI Credit Risk Fund

With Indian rupee near record low, RBI steps up NDF intervention: Bankers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rupee digital currency Currency

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon