Banks leave no stone unturned to stay ahead of fraudsters: Bank CEOs

Cybersecurity is a serious concern for banks, which are stepping up efforts and investments to stay ahead of fraudsters and to safeguard investor interests, chiefs of leading banks said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024. The panel discussion on ‘Banking on Technology’ featured Baldev Prakash, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of J&K Bank; N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank; Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO of CSB Bank; and Tushar Vikram, Country Head and CEO, Mashreq Bank India. Edited Excerpts:

How are you dealing with cyber security challenges?

Prakash: Cybersecurity was initially seen