Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks leave no stone unturned to stay ahead of fraudsters: Bank CEOs

Banks leave no stone unturned to stay ahead of fraudsters: Bank CEOs

The chiefs of leading banks attend a panel discussion on 'Banking on Technology' at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024

(Clockwise from left top) N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank; Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; Tushar Vikram, Country Head & CEO, Mashreq Bank India; Pralay Mondal; MD & CEO, CSB Bank (Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Premium

(Clockwise from left top) N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank; Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; Tushar Vikram, Country Head & CEO, Mashreq Bank India; Pralay Mondal; MD & CEO, CSB Bank (Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BS Reporter
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:09 AM IST
Cybersecurity is a serious concern for banks, which are stepping up efforts and investments to stay ahead of fraudsters and to safeguard investor interests, chiefs of leading banks said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024. The panel discussion on ‘Banking on Technology’ featured Baldev Prakash, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of J&K Bank; N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank; Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO of CSB Bank; and Tushar Vikram, Country Head and CEO, Mashreq Bank India. Edited Excerpts:
 
How are you dealing with cyber security challenges?
 
Prakash: Cybersecurity was initially seen
Topics : BS Banking Annual RBI Banking Industry BS Special finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon