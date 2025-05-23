Banks, NBFCs shift focus away from unsecured loans to loan against property

Amid rising stress in unsecured lending, banks and non-banking financial companies(NBFCs) are turning towards loan against property, a secured lending retail product. Further, with a rising push towards lending to the micro, medium and small enterprises (MSME) sector, the loans against property (LAP) portfolio has seen a significant growth as loans to MSMEs are also classified under the LAP portfolio.

According to a recent CareEdge report, the MSME LAP market has grown over 50 per cent, from Rs 7.5 trillion to Rs 11.3 trillion over the past two years. Within this, the micro-LAP rose by 60 per cent to Rs