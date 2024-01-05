Banks report healthy loan growth in Q3; Casa ratio continues to decline

Indian banks continue to post healthy growth in loans in the October-December period with most lenders clocking double-digit growth. Deposit growth in most banks also picked up during the period. Non-banking financial companies also reported

robust growth in their disbursement/asset under management. However, the share of low-cost deposits — current and savings account deposits —to total deposit continued its declining trend for most banks in the third quarter of the financial year, which could exert pressure on margins as loan re-pricing cycle is almost over.

