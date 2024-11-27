BCFI to push for SRO status; explores solo, strategic partnership options

The Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) is set to apply for self-regulatory organisation (SRO) status. “We have started the process internally. We may either go alone or team up with the Payments Council of India or the Fintech Convergence Council,” a source confirmed.

While there is no official category for non-banking financial company: business correspondent (NBFC: BC), these entities play a critical role in the financial inclusion landscape by facilitating last-mile credit delivery.

The growing emphasis on financial inclusion has deepened the interaction between BCs and the broader financial system, highlighting the need for better governance standards, higher investments,