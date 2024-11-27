Business Standard
BCFI to push for SRO status; explores solo, strategic partnership options

BCs have of late been sounding off to the Ministry of Finance, warning that the channel is becoming increasingly unviable

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

The Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) is set to apply for self-regulatory organisation (SRO) status. “We have started the process internally. We may either go alone or team up with the Payments Council of India or the Fintech Convergence Council,” a source confirmed.
 
While there is no official category for non-banking financial company: business correspondent (NBFC: BC), these entities play a critical role in the financial inclusion landscape by facilitating last-mile credit delivery. 
The growing emphasis on financial inclusion has deepened the interaction between BCs and the broader financial system, highlighting the need for better governance standards, higher investments,
