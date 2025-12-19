Benign inflation outlook makes case for lower real interest rates: RBI Guv

A benign outlook for both headline and core inflation makes the case for real interest rates to be lower, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, explaining his vote for a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate at the December Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The cut will likely stimulate demand and be growth-supportive, the minutes of the meeting released on Friday showed. Additionally, Malhotra said overall real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is poised to exceed 7 per cent in the current financial year (FY26), much above earlier expectations of 6.5 per cent, as healthy domestic prospects